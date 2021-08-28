Liverpool’s ‘FSG out’ detractors are growing louder as the club faces a transfer crisis with Mohamed Salah.

Only two words. There are six letters in all. But, at least this week, a word has resurfaced on social media as a result of enraged Liverpool supporters.

FSG is no longer active.

It was only Friday evening that it began to reappear with increasing regularity after Manchester United beat City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid made a massive bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe earlier this week, and it is believed that he has now set his heart on a move to the Spanish capital, even if he will have to wait until next summer to do it as a free agent.

Then there were reports that PSG was interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland if Mbappe left in the near future.

All this drama, all this excitement, and Liverpool fans – particularly those who place as much emphasis on the transfer market as they do on the field – watch helplessly while their club accomplishes nothing.

Not that Liverpool would have been realistically interested in signing Ronaldo, a 36-year-old whose powers, while still formidable, are waning and whose United ties would have rendered the deal impossible in any event.

That isn’t the case with Mbappe and Haaland, who are largely regarded as the next generation’s superstars.

Both have been heavily associated with Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp making his passion for the club public, and there has always been a sense that, albeit difficult, a deal might be done.

But, even if their respective transfers are successful – and both face substantial obstacles – it’s fairly guaranteed they will never play for the Reds.

All of this highlights the fact that, when it comes to financial muscle, Liverpool under Fenway Sports Group is unable to compete with the transfer market leaders.

Manchester City and PSG are both state-owned clubs. Manchester United’s never-ending cash machine. Real Madrid is also a national institution.

Barcelona may be facing financial difficulties at the moment, but they will not be permitted to linger for long, much like Real Madrid, while Chelsea, who visit Anfield this evening, will. “The summary has come to an end.”