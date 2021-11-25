Liverpool’s finish and the conclusion of the Premier League title race are predicted by a supercomputer.

Liverpool is likely to finish ahead of current table-toppers Chelsea, according to the latest supercomputer projections.

At the top of the Premier League table, Thomas Tuchel’s side is four points clear of Liverpool and three points clear of Manchester City.

Liverpool are now in third place with 25 points, one point behind City in second place.

West Ham is in fourth place, with Arsenal in fifth, but according to the latest projections, this will not be the final standings at the end of the season.

Manchester City are expected to retain the title with 86 points in May, according to FiveThirtyEight, a business that specializes in data and simulations.

With 83 points, Liverpool is anticipated to finish second, while Chelsea is expected to finish third with 82 points.

West Ham are projected to finish in the top four, although they will be 20 points behind their London rivals in third.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to finish fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

FiveThirtyEight’s Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings, which are changed after each match based on a team’s performance, are used to make the prediction.

They can also forecast how each Premier League match will end, with Liverpool having a victory probability of almost 60% in their remaining eight home encounters in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has a challenging December ahead of them, with away visits to Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City.

In a few weeks, they will host a revived Aston Villa side at Anfield in what will be the former Liverpool captain’s first encounter as a Premier League manager against the Reds.