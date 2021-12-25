Liverpool’s fears have been disproved as Jurgen Klopp takes on a fresh task.

So, how should Liverpool’s 2021 be evaluated?

It was the first time in the club’s 129-year existence that they lost six consecutive home games.

It was the year they needed a goalie to score to keep their slim chances of finishing in the top four alive after nearly a complete season without a single spectator in the stands.

It was also a year marked by tragedy, with Alisson Becker and Jurgen Klopp losing their parents, as well as the passing of legends such as Roger Hunt, Ian St John, and Ray Kennedy.

There are a slew of reasons for Klopp and his players to charge into 2022 with boundless optimism as an at times tumultuous year draws to a conclusion.

The Reds will play in the Carabao Cup semi-final for the first time since 2017, with a chance to make their first trip to Wembley in six years.

When the League Cup starts next month, they have a two-legged game with Arsenal, and a relatively light schedule suggests Klopp will go all out for those hoping to reach the final.

Many believe that Klopp’s peripheral players, with the support of some more established stars, can go all the way in 2022 after their penalty shootout success against Leicester on Wednesday night.

In other news, Liverpool are still in the thick of the Premier League title race, with the now-almost-annual showdown with Manchester City due to heat up in the New Year.

With recent point totals of 100, 99, 98, and 97, City and Liverpool have significantly lifted the bar for the rest of the Premier League.

While Chelsea is also aiming to win it for the first time in five years, it is Klopp and Pep Guardiola who have emerged as the Premier League’s standard-bearers.

With only three points separating the two teams on Christmas Day, it promises to be another titanic battle for English football’s ultimate prize.

Liverpool will not be at the top of the tree for the first time in four years, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest they will be.