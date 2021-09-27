Liverpool’s dilemma, which teams continue to exploit, must be solved by Jurgen Klopp.

There’s no denying that Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Brentford on Saturday was a huge squandered chance.

From an offensive standpoint, we did enough to win the game, but defensively, I haven’t seen us struggle so much since last season’s 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Brentford’s performance included certain parts that could be classified as route one, but they do play a decent style of football. Thomas Frank’s team did their research, hitting crosses into the far post, where our full-backs were. They have a hard time getting back and dealing with situations because we play offensively. Whatever flaws we had as a squad, they were able to uncover, and we did nothing about it.

When we were winning 3-2, some people claimed that Klopp should have brought James Milner on in defense to finish the game, and I would have agreed. I would have introduced him to secure the outcome and add some defensive bite.

Klopp chose Firmino instead, and once again, many thought he made the incorrect decision. People would have dubbed it a stroke of genius if Mane or Salah had scored after Firmino came on. We had two pretty terrible misses – one from Mane and one from Salah – before getting the sucker punch late in the game.

Brentford appeared to be targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold with their second and third goals, and clubs have been doing so for a long time because of the way we play.

We wouldn’t be the team we are if Trent’s ability to get forward and be a significant danger in the final third was taken away, and it’s vital to remember that. It’s all about finding a happy medium. The concern is that clubs will look at Brentford’s performance against Liverpool and observe what they did well.

If I were in charge of a side facing Liverpool, I would aim to emulate Brentford's strategy of piling guys forward at the back post. The sole benefit is that if teams chose to play this way, they may be forced to leave.