Liverpool’s defeat against Brighton has been dubbed “a blueprint to upset Klopp” by the national media.

In their most recent Premier League match, Liverpool lost a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton.

The Reds’ unbeaten start to the season was extended with a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday, but they fell three points behind leaders Chelsea after their victory against Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp’s team took an early lead through Jordan Henderson, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 with a header.

However, Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton, resulting in Liverpool’s fourth draw in ten league games this season.

A number of major media agencies were present to witness Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton; here is a sample of what they had to say.

“Liverpool’s undefeated run in all competitions now stands at 24, their longest in 32 years, but that show of prowess was insufficient to soothe Jürgen Klopp after his side blew a two-goal lead against Brighton.

“Graham Potter might disagree with the term “squandered.” His team’s bravery and ingenuity, not Liverpool’s negligence, were the driving forces behind a spectacular comeback.

“Despite being two goals down after 24 minutes, Brighton’s positivity, composure, and faith in their manager’s methods never wavered.

“Potter’s tactical nous shined through as the visitors fought back from losing to Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané by capitalizing on additional instability in Liverpool’s midfield — with Naby Keta hobbling off early with a suspected hamstring injury.

“Anfield erupted in applause as Mané scored his second goal after Sánchez hesitated in possession and saw his clearance charged down into the net by the Senegalese international.

“When VAR noticed the ball had rebounded in via Mané’s hand, the teams were in position for another restart.

“Three goals would have represented Liverpool’s recent form in front of goal while also obfuscating Brighton’s defensive issues. Throughout their impressive run, Klopp has insisted that his team’s defense needs to improve. It wasn’t forthcoming in this case.” “Jürgen Klopp hurriedly urged Trent Alexander-Arnold from the far side of the pitch to the near touchline where the Liverpool manager was standing shortly before the hour mark.

“Whatever directions he was given, whatever modifications Pepijn Lijnders, the assistant manager, pointed out on a piece of paper, it was it.””

