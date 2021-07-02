Liverpool’s Danny Ings calls him the “most underappreciated player” with “unbelievable potential.”

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker, has praised ex-Anfield teammate James Milner as the most underestimated player he has ever played with.

After his contract at Burnley expired in 2015, Ings joined Liverpool in the same summer as Milner.

However, due to several ligament problems, Ings’ time at Anfield was severely disrupted, and he was unable to put together a continuous run under Jurgen Klopp.

When asked who the most underestimated player he’s ever played alongside, Ings said this during the Saints Foundation’s All In This Together online event.

“I’d probably have to mention James Milner,” he remarked.

“There’s always the banter, the boring Milner and all that, but he’s a fantastic guy.”

“He has incredible talent and works extremely hard.

“I believe it’s hard to appreciate how outstanding a football player he is until you’re really on the training pitch with him and spending every day with him.

“At his age, he’s still doing it, running further than the rest of his team. Because he has so much talent, I believe he is the most underappreciated player.”

Milner is now ranked fifth all-time in Premier League appearances with 564, putting him 89 matches behind record-holder Gareth Barry.

Milner has had a long and successful career, which began when he was 16 years old at Leeds United.

Since joining the Reds in 2015, Milner has made 250 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup along the way.