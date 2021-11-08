Liverpool’s council row, the city’s top ranking for violent crime, and those imprisoned this week

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Auditor Grant Thornton has been reported to a watchdog by a politician for allegedly failing to respond to major concerns about the way Liverpool City Council was operated.

This week, Grant Thornton told a council committee that it could only act on concrete information rather than claims and rumors.

Before the diagnosis, Mum stated she ‘felt something wasn’t right.’

Prior to the arrest of then-Mayor Joe Anderson and the publication of a highly critical government report, Councillor Richard Kemp, the city’s Liberal Democrat leader, has accused accountants Grant Thornton of failing to respond to serious concerns raised by his party and others about the local authority’s operations.

“The Caller report demonstrated that no less than 58 out of 60 delegated authority reports within regeneration were inaccurate in one way or another,” according to a significant piece of the letter addressed to Jenny Watson, chair of the ICAEW Regulatory Board.

More from the letter, as well as the whole story, may be found here.

Youths carrying knives in’self-defence,’ rising poverty, and domestic violence are thought to be among the factors driving Liverpool’s hospital admissions due to violence to the top of the charts.

Not only does the city have the unwelcome distinction of having England’s highest rate of hospital admissions for violence, but its neighboring boroughs Knowsley is second, Sefton third, St Helens fourth, and Halton fifth, with Wirral ninth.

The numbers show the number of admissions per 100,000 of the population between 2017/18 and 2019/20, with Liverpool’s ranking at 127.7 after 2,055 admissions, according to data collected by Public Health England.

The figures are alarming, and people seeking to combat violence are well aware of them.

Read the remainder of our public interest reporter’s story here.

This list lists 18 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A rapist who went on a first date with a woman and then targeted her daughter had to be sentenced by a judge.

Another judge dealt with a gang of robbers who were caught red-handed after a botched firearms transfer.

Cowardly men who battered women, including pregnant victims, were heard in court.

Meanwhile, there were other unsettling occurrences, such as a kid who raped and. “The summary has come to an end.”