Liverpool’s complete list of ins, outs, and contracts for the summer transfer window of 2021-22.

A big number of Liverpool fans had a miserable deadline day, waiting for new additions that never came.

However, captain Jordan Henderson signed a new four-year contract, putting an end to doubts over his future with the Reds.

Henderson’s deal was yet another example of sports director Michael Edwards’ concerted efforts to secure Jurgen Klopp’s core players.

Liverpool’s only acquisition of the window was Ibrahima Konate, whose £36 million deal from RB Leipzig ensured the club avoided the centre-back problem that plagued them previous season.

Gini Wijnaldum was the most high-profile departure at Melwood, with the Dutch midfielder joining PSG when his contract was not renewed. Xherdan Shaqiri, another important team member, signed a £9.5 million deal with Lyon in August.

Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have left the club on permanent transfers, while Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, and Leighton Clarkson will try to make an impression on loan in the Championship.

RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate (£36m)

Paris Saint-Georginio Germain’s Wijnaldum (Free)

Preston North End’s Sepp van den Berg (Loan)

Copenhagen (£3 million) – Kamil Grabara

Basel (£1.3 million) Liam Millar

Porto’s Marko Grujic (£10.5 million)

Union Berlin – Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m)

Fulham (£12 million) – Harry Wilson

Sheffield United’s Ben Davies (on loan for £500k)

Lyon (£9.5m) Xherdan Shaqiri

Hearts’ Ben Woodburn (Loan)

Livingston’s Adam Lewis (Loan)

Tranmere Rovers’ Paul Glatzel (Loan)

Blackburn’s Leighton Clarkson (Loan)

Swansea City’s Rhys Williams (Loan)

Newport County’s Jake Cain (Loan)

Queen’s Park’s Luis Longstaff (Loan)

Millwall’s Sheyi Ojo (Loan)

Mirandes – Anderson Arroyo (Loan)

Caernarfon Town’s Jakub Ojrzynski (Loan)

Adrian – till the year 2022

Trent Alexander-contract Arnold’s runs through 2025.

Alisson Becker’s contract runs until 2027.

Harvey Elliott is in charge till 2026.

Fabinho has a contract until 2026.

Jordan Henderson’s contract runs through 2025.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s contract runs until 2026.

Until 2025, Nat Phillips

Andy Robertson is in charge until 2026.

Virgil van Dijk’s contract runs through 2025.

Until 2026, Rhys Williams