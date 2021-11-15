Liverpool’s competitors have been dealt a financial blow, forcing the Premier League to rectify a loophole.

Manchester City’s alleged use of a Premier League loophole to award former manager Roberto Mancini extra financial perks has been closed.

While the Premier League’s efforts to tighten related party transactions in the wake of Newcastle United’s takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund have gotten a lot of attention in the last fortnight, one loophole in the League’s rules that allowed players and staff to agree to extra salaries, bonuses, or endorsement deals with companies related to their club’s owners has been closed.

