Liverpool’s attitude on Donyell Malen’s move as a conundrum arises

Any little halt in Liverpool’s transfer dealings is frequently misinterpreted as a sign of full lethargy.

The Reds have been silent since signing Ibrahima Konate, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of other signings later in the window.

The club’s priority are known to be improving in midfield and up front, as evidenced by the large number of players who play in both areas being connected with a move.

Donyell Malen, a PSV attacker whose performances in the Eredivisie and on the international scene with the Netherlands have gained him a lot of admirers, is the most recent of these.

Liverpool do not deny that the 22-year-old is on their radar, which is unsurprising given his 44 goals in 70 appearances for the Reds over the last two seasons.

As a result, it’s understandable that sporting director Michael Edwards has contacted his agent, Mino Raiola, to analyze the situation.

However, keeping an eye on a player and calculating the anticipated cost of a move does not always equate to actually signing them.

For starters, Malen is widely regarded as Borussia Dortmund’s primary target to replace Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The Germans not only provide more certainty about playing time, but they also have a track record of grooming young players for a future move to a European powerhouse.

If Malen were to join Liverpool, he would have to wait until Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s contracts expire before getting the significant minutes he need.

While affordability isn’t an issue, there’s a debate over whether the Reds can justify the €100,000-per-week wages that have been claimed.

Not only would that be nearly twice as much as Diogo Jota presently earns, but it would also go to a player who is currently behind the three aforementioned attackers and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order.

While Liverpool do not dispute Malen’s ability, sources close to the club indicate that they are watching for any potential transfer market actions. The summary comes to a close.