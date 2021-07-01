Liverpool’s association with Red Bull confirms their decision to overlook Patson Daka.

Over the years, Liverpool has developed a partnership with the Red Bull network, with several players representing the Reds having previously played for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

The relationship was so evident that after signing Takumi Minamino a few years ago, the official Salzburg Twitter account posted an image headlined “Salzburg goes Anfield,” which included photos of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita beside Minamino, as well as their leaving dates.

Ibrahima Konate has recently joined from Leipzig, with Timo Werner’s signature being pursued last summer before his eventual move to Stamford Bridge.

Ralf Rangnick, the former head of sport and development for the energy drink firm, believes the connection is no coincidence.

During his time as CEO, the 63-year-old ensured that all Red Bull clubs were aligned, and he previously stated about Jürgen Klopp: “He [Klopp] does not need to thank me, but it’s definitely no coincidence that he has four former players of mine, because it shows that he is looking for the same kind of players with the same assets.”

“It’s a really proactive football style. High-octane, fast-paced, counter-attacking, exhilarating, and most importantly, entertaining. Jürgen, like me, prefers to press high with the back four on the halfway line, which is a similar technique to mine. Square and back passes are not our favorites.”

Liverpool effectively reduces the dangers associated with leaving one team to perform for another by selecting individuals who have been formed to compete for Red Bull. Such a transition can negatively damage performance.

Liverpool’s awareness of Red Bull’s talent raises an interesting question about Patson Daka, who recently signed a £23 million deal with Leicester City.

The Zambian striker has a total of 51 goals and four assists in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past two seasons, including 27 goals and four assists last season.

Daka, who is still only 22 years old, is regarded as a major talent who would have bolstered Klopp’s offensive ranks, but Liverpool chose not to sign him.

The reasons behind this are still unknown.