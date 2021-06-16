Liverpool’s Anfield plan is underway as the club prepares for full capacity.

For their first home game of the new Premier League season, Liverpool are hoping for a 54,000-strong crowd at Anfield.

The Reds begin their season away against Norwich on August 14, followed by a home match against Burnley a week later.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace will play on August 28 and September 19, respectively, before the first international break begins in early October with a visit from Manchester City.

Prior to the Government’s announcement earlier this week that lockdown restrictions would be prolonged for another month until July 19, Liverpool had intended to reopen Anfield to a full house.

As a result, some have speculated that only partial attendances will be allowed for the upcoming season, which begins next month.

The ECHO knows, though, that Liverpool are still planning a full return to Anfield when the season begins in just over two months.

According to sources, while the club will follow any further safety instructions and guidance from the necessary authorities, they are pushing for the long-awaited return of their fans.

The team will continue to follow the newest Government standards and regulations, but hopes to have 54,000 people inside the stadium for the entire season.

After nearly 18 months without a paying crowd inside the stadium, this is a prospect that will be very welcome inside the club.

After a difficult season behind closed doors last season, the news will also come as a big boost to both supporters and players.

Burnley upset Jurgen Klopp’s near four-year unbeaten home run in the Premier League in January, putting an end to a near four-year unbeaten home streak.

The Reds then went on to lose five more games in a row, becoming the first team in Anfield history to lose six consecutive home games.

With the announcement, the preparation for full houses is still on. The summary comes to a close.