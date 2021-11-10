Liverpool’s 60 Hope Street will be replaced by a fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar.

In Liverpool, a new fine dining restaurant with a cocktail bar will open later this year.

Bayram Yuce, a Turkish chef, has chosen the city for his new restaurant, Elite 60, which will be located at 60 Hope Street and span three floors.

Chef Yuce already owns Kassap on Bold Street and Macello Meathouse on Childwall Abbey Road in Liverpool.

A popular Greek restaurant in Liverpool’s city center has closed its doors permanently.

60 For 22 years, Hope Street was home to a restaurant of the same name, which closed its doors for good in 2020.

Bayram told The Washington Newsday about the new Elite 60 restaurant, “I have always focused on top quality steaks in all the restaurants I have established so far, but I have never kept to a traditional steakhouse format.” That’s why my restaurants are all called Meathouse instead of Steakhouse.

“With Elite 60, I wanted to add a new dimension to fine dining, so I’m calling this concept ‘fine food,’ with a menu that draws inspiration from a variety of cultures and is coupled with my signature culinary skills, as well as superb service and presentation.”

“There will be three levels to the restaurant.” The main dining room will be on the ground floor, with a very premium cocktail bar downstairs for customers to enjoy their drinks before or after their meal, and a private dining/business meeting experience on the first floor for groups.” Bayram’s family has a long history in the culinary arts, so it’s no surprise that he became a chef.

“My father, grandfather, and uncles are all chefs,” he stated. When I was very young, I found myself in the kitchen, working in family restaurants and patisseries.

“When I was 21, I moved to Istanbul and began working as a cook at hotels. When I was 23, I became the production manager of a large group restaurant and continued my career as an executive head chef in a five-star hotel.

“I’ve also worked on a variety of projects in Turkey and across Europe, where I’ve taught young kids.” I arrived in the United Kingdom.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”