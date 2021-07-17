Liverpool’s £50 million transfer move can be justified by Ben White and Arsenal.

Being under the age of 25, English, and playing in the Premier League are just a few things that can raise a transfer fee.

Throughout the years, various football managers have used the high costs of signing players from within the English domestic game as a rationale for looking abroad.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, said in 2017: “I would like to have English players, but they are so expensive.”

A look back at Liverpool’s transfer history in the contemporary age, including deals like Andy Carroll’s £35 million move from Newcastle United in 2011, demonstrates the idiocy of the English transfer market, where teams can inflate the price well above its true value and others are ready to pay for it.

Whether it’s because teams want to have their own quota of English stars in their squad, or because they believe signing players from the same league carries less risk, the truth is that English players’ worth are inflated in the market place.

When it comes to the most valuable players on the market in Europe right now, the CIES Football Observatory player valuations, which employ a scientific approach to evaluate market worth, three English players were at the top of the list: Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford. Being young, English, and playing for a big Premier League club on a regular basis increases your value exponentially.

So it is with Ben White.

During the previous two seasons, the 23-year-old has been in outstanding form. His performances for Leeds United in their Championship promotion season, where he was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, persuaded the Seagulls to reject any overtures and give him his Premier League start at the AMEX Stadium last summer.

In a season in which Brighton ended fifth from bottom, White performed enough to earn an England call-up, even earning a spot in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020 after Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Two fantastic seasons, one of which was spent in the Premier League. “The summary has come to an end.”