Liverpool’s £50 million attempt to reclaim the Premier League title

Liverpool has had a busy summer, but not with the inflows that many had hoped for.

The Reds have shifted their attention to tying down their present team to long-term contracts after adding Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier in the window.

Last week, Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a new long-term contract, and Fabinho was the next player to sign a new contract on Tuesday. Alisson Becker, the team’s goalkeeper, followed suit, committing himself to the club until 2027.

Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are all still on the team’s priority list. Jordan Henderson’s future has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks.

The most crucial deal Liverpool might make this summer, however, would be to persuade Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract.

Since his amazing debut season on Merseyside in 2017/18, the Egyptian’s future at Liverpool has been questioned.

Real Madrid had been associated with him for some time, but the speculation has died down, with the club willing to reward him with a new contract that may make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s best and most marketable players have struggled to stay at the club in the past, but their recent upward trajectory under Jurgen Klopp has only strengthened their position.

In other news, Manchester United is on the verge of losing midfielder Paul Pogba as his contract at Old Trafford expires in the next 12 months, a situation Michael Edwards will want to prevent with Salah.

United have bolstered their squad this summer with the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but losing the Frenchman might be a step backwards.

Salah has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool and scored 125 goals in four seasons at Anfield since joining the Reds in 2017.

He’s the club’s most marketable player, having become a global sensation as a result of his prodigious exploits.

The 29-year-contract old’s puts him on the books until 2023, so he’ll be in the same boat as Pogba next summer, with only one season left on his deal.

And any trade will be costly for FSG. Indeed, a £200,000 contract would be worth slightly under £50 million each year.

However, it has the potential to safeguard Liverpool’s investment. “The summary has come to an end.”