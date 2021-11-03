Liverpool’s £4.5 billion agreement demonstrates the ‘FSG 3.0’ concept.

Liverpool has increased their commercial revenue thanks to a licensing agreement with a popular mobile game.

According to SportBusiness, the Reds have signed a partnership with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, which will see official club branded clothing used in-game, allowing them to reach a large global audience.

Gamers will be able to acquire limited-edition Liverpool-branded clothes as well as gain free in-game gear and equipment, like as parachutes and backpacks, as part of the arrangement, which kicks out on November 12.

The gaming center connects gamers from all around the world, with the goal of bringing fans together to play the game together.

The long game of FSG puts Liverpool in the position of Mohamed Salah. Barcelona could only wish for it. The £127 million truth about FSG’s long-term Liverpool plan is revealed by Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur. “With the realm of online gaming growing and evolving amongst our fans, PUBG Mobile is the perfect platform to connect with them in a different but very relevant context – intertwining the world of online gaming and football through the power of games and play,” said Drew Crisp, senior vice-president, digital at Liverpool. The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds follows Battlegrounds, the PUBG-created game that has become one of the most successful video games of all time, with over 70 million console versions sold.

The mobile version has surpassed 1 billion downloads worldwide and earned more than £4.5 billion in revenue, allowing the Reds to break into a lucrative sector where football has yet to make significant progress.

Fenway Sports Group’s ‘FSG 3.0′ strategy includes a partnership with RedBird Capital, which is interested in emerging markets, and a recent investment in LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment company, which also included RedBird, Liverpool kit supplier Nike, and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite.

According to Vincent Wang, Tencent Games’ head of PUBG Mobile publishing, the company wants to “better connect the game with the world of football” and “create notable ties with famous industry leaders.”