Liverpool’s £316 million advantage over Manchester United is even more astounding.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under a lot of strain right now.

Many viewed Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of their old rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday as a knockout punch from which United manager Jose Mourinho would not be able to recover.

Despite the intense scrutiny, the Norwegian remains in charge at United, even though he may be on borrowed time, given the style of United’s loss to the Reds on Sunday, a defeat that was the latest low point in a season that has failed to deliver.

For others, Solskjaer was never the right fit, thrown into a role out of need and sentiment rather than a CV fit for one of Europe’s top clubs, with only Molde FK and Cardiff City on his resume in professional football before United.

But he’s been granted time and money, and no Premier League manager has spent more in the transfer market in quest of success than Solskjaer after more than three years in the job.

United has spent £312.1 million in the transfer market since 2018, resulting in a second-place position last season, but no trophies. While the signing of Bruno Fernandes was a home run, many of Solskjaer’s other signings have been more of a hit-or-miss affair.

Thanks to a fantastic period at Ajax, Donny van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of Europe’s best midfielder talents. But that £35 million transaction, which appeared like a steal at the time, now appears to be poor business, with van de Beek still mostly unknown to United fans after failing to get a sustained run in the team and being forced to watch as a costly substitute.

Harry Maguire is divisive, owing to the £80 million price tag that was placed on his head, and there have also been significant outlays on Jadon Sancho, a £73 million substitute, and the likes of £50 million Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose form has been up and down but who, at the very least, has. “The summary has come to an end.”