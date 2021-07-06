Liverpool’s £20 million transfer choice may save the club millions of pounds on a new striker.

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards should sign a new forward this summer, according to Liverpool fans.

Last season, the Reds finished third in the Premier League after a season marred by injuries. While their backline was the most depleted, it was Liverpool’s attack that suffered the most on the pitch.

Sure, Mohamed Salah continued to score goals for pleasure with a 31-goal season, while Diogo Jota shone in his first season with the club, but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were far from their best.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum, now at PSG, were the only players behind the front four to score more than once in the Premier League, with their two goals hardly jeopardizing any of the top scorers’ lists.

When you consider that Alisson scored more Premier League goals than Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri combined last season, and that he matched Takumi Miniamino’s Reds league return of one goal, it’s easy to see why Reds fans want more offense.

However, club insiders claim that Klopp is satisfied with his choices and has no plans to change his first-choice front line.

Meanwhile, after making a hasty decision to sign Ibrahima Konate to improve their defense, the Reds’ transfer activity could be aided by exits.

As a result, no clear offensive names have been linked with a move to Liverpool following the departure of speculated target Patson Daka to Leicester City.

Of course, the Reds surprised everyone when they signed Diogo Jota last summer, and supporters will be hoping that the club is planning another underground raid.

However, one familiar face has presented an intriguing prospect for Liverpool’s summer plans.

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker, has rejected down a new deal with Southampton that would have made him the club’s most expensive player in club history, preferring to test himself at a higher level.

The 28-year-old might have found that ground at Anfield if it hadn’t been for a major injury, with only his desire for first-team play compelling Klopp to sanction his 2018 loan move ahead of schedule. The summary comes to a close.