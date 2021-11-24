Liverpool will not be disappointed with their £39 million transfer agreement despite missing out on a multi-million pound payoff.

While at Liverpool, Emre Can was a player who always managed to divide opinion.

After a recent recovery from injury, he will be looking to play in the Champions League tonight for current team Borussia Dortmund.

Dan Kay takes a look at how things went for Can at Anfield back in the summer…

Emre Can hesitating to enter the fray during the closing embers of Germany’s defeat to England earlier this summer may have elicited a few wry chuckles from Liverpool fans.

The 27-year-old midfielder came off the bench to replace Matthias Ginter moments after Harry Kane scored England’s game-winning goal four minutes from time, condemning Joachim Löw’s team to defeat and an early flight home.

Can’s fatalistic look as he waited to take the field with Wembley Stadium in chaos practically screamed, “How do you expect me to repair this now?” That felt appropriate for a career that had seemed to sag after such a promising start.

While few, if any, Liverpudlians will look back on his Anfield exit in the summer of 2018 with any genuine regret considering the Reds’ progress since then, it’s difficult not to feel some sympathy for the Frankfurt-born midfielder’s situation since leaving Anfield three summers ago.

Can joined Juventus on a free transfer after his four-year Liverpool contract expired, and after a sluggish start, he finished his debut season in Italy as a Serie A winner, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

However, he was left out of the Bianconeri’s 22-man Champions League squad at the start of the following season, and after only two league starts in the first half of 2019/20, he returned to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, with a permanent transfer worth €25 million in 2020.

Can has been a consistent performer in Westphalia, forming an effective midfield partnership with Belgian star Axel Witsel to earn a place in Germany's Euro 2020 squad, despite failing to start any of Germany's four matches and his three.