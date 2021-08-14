Liverpool will not be concerned if Lionel Messi and Man City prove Jurgen Klopp incorrect.

So, football has officially entered the FIFA era, and we’re all living through Nasser Al Khelaifi’s own Career Mode.

Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off the most extraordinary signing of a generation this week, leapfrogging Real Madrid for Sergio Ramos, Barcelona for Gini Wijnaldum, and Inter and AC Milan for Achraf Hakimi and Gigi Donnarumma.

It will be a long time before we see another story as beautiful and predictable as Lionel Messi’s journey from Barcelona to Paris this week.

Only a few days after a tear-strewn Messi said his final goodbyes live on Barca’s YouTube page, the possibly greatest player of all time was taken away in a private plane to complete the startling, yet grimly-inevitable move to Parc des Princes.

Only three teams in a football world still adjusting to post-COVID financial realities could afford Messi, even on a “free” move, while the other two have been busy spending up to £200 million elsewhere on their own additions. I’ll get to that in a minute.

So it was no surprise to see the six-time Ballon d’Or winner arrive in Paris after the actual scope of Barcelona’s predicament became clear.

Messi, on the other hand, has nothing to account for.

Argentina’s ambition for another Champions League remains strong, but he should not feel obligated to hold himself to a higher standard by agreeing to play for free at the Nou Camp just because of the disaster his employers have created.

Only those on the inside of the oil-rich French side would know how the Parisiens are able to do the financial acrobatics required to add the most lavishly compensated footballer in the game, Messi, to an already grotesquely bloated salary bill.

This Monday, Al Khelaifi stated without sarcasm, “We have always respected Financial Fair Play.” “After consulting with our financial team, we were certain that we could sign him.

“The media should not only focus on the unpleasant aspects of his presidency, but also on the benefits he would bring.”

