Liverpool will meet Norwich City on the opening day of the season for the second year in a row, but the strongest XI is still up for argument two years later.

On the first day of the new Premier League season, Liverpool takes on Norwich City, much as they did on their path to winning the title two years ago.

The Reds were unstoppable, leading the Canaries 4-0 after 42 minutes and tearing apart the rest of the division in the same manner to finish first with 99 points, 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Since then, much has happened, most notably a pandemic that has drastically altered our way of life for the past 18 months.

However, in terms of football, Liverpool’s favored lineup hasn’t changed much. The formation is still 4-3-3, and the personnel hasn’t changed much.

The strongest Liverpool line-up for the next Premier League season

On that Friday night in 2019, Alisson started in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson at fullback and Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at centre-back. Of course, the last two missed the entirety of last season, but if healthy and ready to go, they may start this year.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho started the game alongside Gini Wijnaldum in the midfield. While the Dutchman has moved on to PSG, Brazilian Fabinho recently signed a new long-term contract, and he and Henderson are key members of the squad, both on and off the field.

Up front, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino started with Divock Origi, who was replaced by Sadio Mane, who is a regular for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

If you ask the majority of Reds to pick their strongest line-up right now – with the exception of Origi starting ahead of Mane, a new midfielder to fill the Wijnaldum void, and perhaps Diogo Jota starting ahead of Firmino – they will pick a side that is very similar to the one that started against Norwich two years ago.

It demonstrates how well Jurgen Klopp has constructed a machine. Even two years later, it is dependable, sturdy, and vicious in scoring goals and defending at the opposite end.

Some, however, may be concerned that the team is too similar to the one that took the field almost 700 days ago. Where are the new ideas and the freshness?

