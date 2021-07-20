Liverpool will earn £17 million from the sales of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to The Washington Newsday, Awoniyi is set to complete a £6.5 million move to Union Berlin, with a physical for the forward expected for later today.

Marko Grujic, who spent last season on loan at FC Porto, is presently in Portugal to finalize a permanent return to the Primeira Liga club.

The Washington Newsday understands that Liverpool and Porto have agreed on a sum of £10.5 million for the Serbia international, with the Reds including a 10% sell-on provision in both transactions.

The Serbian, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing, landed in Portugal late Monday evening after being granted permission to leave Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria to complete his Anfield departure.

This summer, Porto have been solidly in the lead in the hunt for the Serbia international’s full-time signature, and the 25-year-services old’s are now on the verge of being secured.

Grujic stated his wish to play at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao again in an interview with sportske.net earlier this month.

“I’m only sorry that I didn’t get to play in front of the fans,” he remarked. My teammates and club members all agree it’s a great environment, but my career is long, and I’m confident I’ll get another chance to play at the Estadio do Dragao.”

Awoniyi had to wait until just before his 24th birthday after signing with the Reds at the age of 18 to begin meaningful training with his teammates.

Due to work permit concerns, the forward has bounced among seven clubs in the last six years.

The Nigerian international has played in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium before returning to Germany for the previous two seasons, and is likely to leave Liverpool without making a single first-team appearance.