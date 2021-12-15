Liverpool will cope without Salah, Mane, and Keita in January, according to an AFCON simulation.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita are all expected to miss three Liverpool matches in January as they prepare to represent their country at the African Cup of Nations.

The event, sometimes known as AFCON for short, is Africa’s largest international men’s football championship and takes place every two years, with the first group stage game taking place on January 9, 2022, and the final on February 6, 2022.

Many clubs will be affected by the tournament falling in the middle of the Premier League season, but Liverpool will be particularly hard hit, with the Reds losing their two leading scorers as well as Keita for three games in total.

The trio will miss Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round match on January 8, 2022, before missing two Premier League matches: Brentford at Anfield on January 15, and Crystal Palace on January 23.

So, what would happen at Liverpool if Salah, Mane, and Keita all left in January?

Will they be able to maintain their title hopes without their top scorers, and who will fill their shoes?

To find out, we used Football Manager 2022 to simulate the AFCON and the remainder of the Premier League season in order to observe how the trio performs at the tournament and how Liverpool will survive without them.

This is how it went down…

Liverpool’s performance in a simulated AFCON

We utilized the Football Manager 2022 editor to create this simulation, which included all of the most recent results and standings.

We then ran a simulation of the season for the time the players will be absent.

So, how did Liverpool fare without Salah, Mane, and Keita in the three games?

Liverpool’s first game without Salah, Mane, or Keita was a Third Round FA Cup contest against Shrewsbury, which the Reds won 1-0 thanks to Divock Origi’s goal.

Curtis Jones started in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who were both regular starters.

If Salah and Mane were available, they probably wouldn’t have played, but with Keita being a bit of a periphery player, this could’ve been a chance for him to get some vital playing time.

