Liverpool will be hoping that Mohamed Salah can keep another promise he made.

Mohamed Salah used social media to send a message to Liverpool supporters during the dark days of February.

The Reds had suffered a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City just 24 hours before, having suffered a 4-1 thrashing at home to Manchester City the weekend before.

Jurgen Klopp’s team was in pain. Supporters, who would be barred out of the stadium for the majority of the season, were in pain.

Salah understood exactly how to set the tone.

“It’s been a trying time for a variety of reasons,” he remarked. “We are champions, and we will fight until the last end like champions.

“We will not let our recent results dictate the rest of the season. That is my vow to each and every one of you.”

The turnaround didn’t happen right away – Liverpool was just halfway through a six-game losing streak at an empty Anfield – and a Champions League match against Real Madrid loomed ahead.

However, the Reds rebounded well enough to finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League, thanks to Salah’s 31 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool haven’t lost away from home in the Premier League since that Leicester defeat, with Klopp’s side extending their undefeated run in all competitions to 19 games with a 2-2 draw at Anfield against champions City on Sunday.

Salah’s stunning strike – sliding past three City players with agile footwork before slamming a right-footed shot in off the far post – was the apparent highlight of a goal-filled second half in which the Reds finally roused themselves.

There were mixed emotions among those leaving Anfield after seeing the quality Liverpool must achieve if they are to grab the Premier League crown from City’s hands once more.

Salah, on the other hand, knew just what to say once more.

He wrote, “We really wanted to win this one, but we’re still in the game.” “We’re going for the championship, and we’ve got what it takes.”

The ensuing ecstatic and defiant reply. “The summary has come to an end.”