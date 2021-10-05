Liverpool vs. Bolton Kickoff time for the Papa John’s Trophy, as well as TV information and team news.

The Liverpool under-21s take on League One side Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.

After a 4-0 loss to Rochdale in their first game of the competition at the end of August, the Reds are now bottom of group D.

The other group game, between Rochdale and Port Vale, begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

On Tuesday, October 5, kick-off is at 7 p.m. at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The game will be shown live on LFC TV, with the build-up beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The game will also be broadcast on LFC TV. Go online as well as on your mobile device.

Barry Lewtas is allowed to select two players beyond the age of 21, but only if they have played in at least 40 senior games.

The academy players Billy Koumetio, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Tom Clayton, and Tyler Morton all played in the first group game against Rochdale in August.

On Saturday, Liverpool’s under-23s were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United in a Premier League 2 match, which could force Lewtas to make changes.

For EFL clubs, at least four ‘qualifying’ outfield players must be named in their starting lineups, which means they must have started the previous game or have made at least 40 first-team appearances in their career.