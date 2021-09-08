Liverpool transfer anxieties are allayed as Harvey Elliott sets an example for Jadon Sancho.

Steve McManaman has “no problem” with Liverpool’s limited summer transfer activity, and has urged fans to put their faith in Jurgen Klopp to show why Harvey Elliott can save the club millions.

While title rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City spent over £300 million between them, the Reds only added Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Some Anfield supporters were upset that Gini Wijnaldum had not been replaced and that no further forward reinforcement had been brought in.

McManaman, a former Liverpool winger who is now a BT Sport co-commentator, has shrugged off any misgivings.

“To be honest,” McManaman told The Washington Newsday, “I wasn’t very bothered.” “I don’t think Liverpool realized they needed to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

“We’ve got Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner… How many midfielders are you looking for?

“Then there’s Harvey Elliott, who has recently joined the team and appears to be a future star. There are sufficient midfielders to cover all three positions.”

“People wanted a forward, and we only have four, and only three play,” McManaman remarked. I understand that we had so many injuries last year that people wanted more and more players.

“I believe we had a strong bench and a number of guys who weren’t even there in the first few games of the season if you looked at the squad. We’ve had enough, and you don’t want to be destroyed by injuries once more.

“Konate is an excellent young player, and the club has had to let players go in order to balance the budget. I don’t have an issue with it because there was a pandemic and the club has lost a lot of money – we won’t know how much until the next accounts are published – but I do have a problem with it because there was a pandemic and the club has lost a lot of money.”

With Wijnaldum gone, Elliott, an 18-year-old midfielder who impressed during a loan spell at Championship club Blackburn Rovers last season, has been handed a chance.

Since his arrival from, McManaman, a frequent visitor to the Academy, has been impressed by the youngster.