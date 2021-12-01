Liverpool told Thiago Alcantara that if the opportunity arose, he would be ‘interesting’ in a move to Barcelona.

If the chance arose for Thiago Alcantara to return to Barcelona, Glen Johnson believes the Liverpool midfielder would take it.

Xavi, the new Barcelona manager, played alongside Thiago between 2009 and 2013, and rumours in Spain said he was keen on a reunion.

Following his £25 million move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich, the Spanish international struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League last season.

The Liverpool playmaker, on the other hand, has found his feet this season, scoring twice in his previous two games for the Reds.

Thiago reaffirmed his loyalty to the Reds before of their Champions League meeting with Porto last month, despite reports linking him with Barcelona.

“I am a football player, like I have always been, and I am unconcerned with the rumors,” he stated. I’m concentrating on the responsibilities I have with my team and the contract years I have with them.

“I just want to learn everything I can about this new adventure in the Premier League and attempt to win as many titles as possible. And with this group, I’m giving it my all.” Despite his previous statements, Johnson believes Thiago would be interested in returning to the Nou Camp, despite the fact that he is an important player for his former team.

“It’s a tough one.” I’m a huge fan of his work. On the pitch, he’s really intelligent, and he excels at the simple tasks,” he told bettingodds.com.

“Liverpool do have players in his position who can act faster on the ball and help the game flow a little more.” Everything Thiago does is slow because he’s in charge, and it looks beautiful, but he can be a little too slow at times.

“That may fit a La Liga team, and I believe he would be interested in returning to Barcelona if the opportunity arose.”

"He's an important player for Liverpool, but I believe they need more guys in midfield who can assist them in scoring goals rather than doing the simple stuff." They have a sufficient number of talented players."