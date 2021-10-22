Liverpool surpasses Manchester United to become a Premier League powerhouse, thanks to FSG’s efforts.

The FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, and the NBA all take the top three slots.

The UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championships follow, followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona. After that, there’s Liverpool Football Club.

When it comes to the most marketable sporting entities on the planet, from clubs to leagues, study has determined that the Reds are the most marketable Premier League side, ahead of rivals such as Manchester United and Manchester City, and even the Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

The second annual Top 50 Most Marketable Sport Properties list, compiled by Sports Pro Media and SponsorPulse, evaluated the marketability of sporting entities around the world by surveying over 360,000 people over a period of time in 18 countries and determining behavior and emotions toward the sporting property, as well as reaction to sponsors, to create a ‘opportunity score.’

After a raging Liverpool locker room brawl, Alex Ferguson’sacked’ a Manchester United player.

The SponsorPulse opportunity score is based on seven critical property health metrics: engagement, intensity, momentum, passion, enthusiasm, consideration, and favorability. Each metric has a variable weighting in the opportunity score, which provides immediate insight on the magnitude and importance of a sponsorship opportunity.

The list was compiled using a weighted opportunity score that took into account the population size of the 18 countries where these characteristics were assessed. United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, South Africa, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia were among the countries represented.

Liverpool finished with a chance score of 27.3, up three places from 2020 and the second-largest improvement in the top 20, trailing only La Liga’s four-place jump. Manchester United dropped to tenth place after the Reds overtook them.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur were among the other Premier League teams to appear on the list in terms of marketability, using the opportunity score metric.

Liverpool’s global popularity and marketability grew as a result of a number of reasons, including potential sponsors. “The summary has come to an end.”