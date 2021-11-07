Liverpool supporters say the same thing as West Ham avoids a red card thanks to a VAR probe.

On social media, Liverpool fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell’s lack of punishment for his challenge on Jordan Henderson.

In the eighth minute of the game, with Jurgen Klopp’s side on the attack, the Hammers’ left-back made a hard tackle on the Reds’ captain, catching him below the knee with his studs showing, his foot leaving the ground and flicking up off the ball.

Although VAR was authorized to check for significant foul play, referee Craig Pawson decided against awarding a free kick for this challenge.

After a review of the event, Cresswell was spared any punishment, and Liverpool were also spared a free-kick.

Everton defender Mason Holgate was sent off earlier this afternoon for a similar challenge on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, further aggravating the Reds’ fury.

After seeing Cresswell’s tackle, Liverpool fans were quick to bring this out, slamming the Premier League officials for their inconsistency in not carding the Hammers’ full-back.

After various claims that West Ham’s early goal was impeded by defender Angelo Ogbonna, a VAR review was conducted.

After that, there was a fair handball check, and the Hammers’ breakthrough was subsequently credited as an Alisson own goal.