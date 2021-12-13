Liverpool supporters react after their Champions League opponent is changed.

After UEFA had to redraw the round of 16 ties, Liverpool now knows who they will face in the Champions League.

Inter Milan, the current Serie A leaders, will face Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds will play the first leg at the San Siro before returning to Anfield for the second leg on February 15/16 and February 22/23, with the second legs on March 8/9 and March 15/16, respectively.

Liverpool had been assigned to RB Salzburg in the first round of the draw, but it would be remade when UEFA conceded that they had made a mistake by not included Manchester United in the pot as one of the clubs who may face Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United has been drawn against Atletico Madrid, while RB Salzburg will face Bayern Munich.

Liverpool was one of the last teams to be drawn, with a 50/50 possibility of being matched against PSG’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

And Liverpool supporters have reacted to the news of their opponents.

Inter Milan last played Liverpool in the 2009 Champions League quarterfinals, when Fernando Torres scored the game’s only goal at the San Siro to send Liverpool through.