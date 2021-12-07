Liverpool supporters have created a new Fabinho song in honor of the Brazilian player.

Since his arrival at Liverpool in 2018, Fabinho has been an integral member of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds paid £40 million to bring the Brazilian midfielder to Anfield, after he established a brilliant reputation with Monaco.

Fabinho has played a significant role in Liverpool’s recent Premier League and Champions League victories. He has been a regular presence at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, even being utilized as an emergency centre-back during last season’s injury crisis.

With Liverpool in a three-way battle for the Premier League crown this season, the Brazil international has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s first names on the team sheet once again, making 16 appearances across all competitions.

Many considered Liverpool’s last-minute win over Wolves at the weekend as a potentially pivotal victory in the team’s title bid.

Fabinho’s dominant performances in a Liverpool shirt have prompted fans to craft a new chant honoring the midfielder, who has played alongside Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in the club’s previous three league games.

Liverpool fans were recorded singing: “Oh, his name is Fabinho, he joined the Reds from Monaco” in a video released on social media.

“He’s our Brazilian midfielder, which is why all the Reds want you to know he’s got a baldy head,” says Fabinho, “and when he plays in red, we all adore him.”