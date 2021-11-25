Liverpool supporters are close to reaching an agreement with the club’s owners, FSG.

Liverpool and the club’s official supporters trust, Spirit of Shankly, are nearing an agreement that would need Reds supporters’ assent before any major decisions affecting club traditions are made.

Following the fallout from the European Super League fiasco, in which Liverpool played a key role, SOS worked with the club’s administration and owners Fenway Sports Group to negotiate an agreement that would give fans a larger say in critical decisions such as the ESL.

In May, SOS met with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in an attempt to find some common ground and put in place provisions to prevent such a move to join a breakaway league from happening again.

FSG CEO and Liverpool main owner John W Henry issued a video apology to fans less than 48 hours after the ESL launched in April, accepting responsibility for the action and promising to repair some of the damage caused by the choice to enter the new endeavor.

Hogan and other FSG representatives held meetings in May, which were described as “promising” at the time. And now, six months later, it appears like a binding agreement will be reached.

With the government's fan-led review into the future of English football published on Wednesday, with a particular focus on clubs providing a 'golden share' or veto to supporters on decisions such as the ESL, Liverpool and the SOS have already made strides that the report, conducted by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, seeks to have adopted in English football.

“I believe we are ahead of the curve,” Joe Blott, chairman of the Spirit of Shankly, told The Washington Newsday.

“We spoke with Liverpool shortly after the Super League plans were announced, and there was genuine regret and a desire to create a model that would allow for more fan representation.

“We don’t call it a ‘golden share’ or a veto; we call it ‘consent,’ and it’s something that will be written into the football club’s articles of association and mean on problems.”

