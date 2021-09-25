Liverpool supporters are baffled by what Brentford’s player did in the 3-3 draw.

The game between Liverpool and Brentford ended 3-3 after 90 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Ethan Pinnock gave the hosts the lead, but Diogo Jota equalized for the Reds just minutes later.

Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah, but Vitaly Janelt quickly equalized for Brentford. Curtis Jones scored a spectacular goal to restore Liverpool’s advantage, but Yoane Wissa’s strike eight minutes from time earned Thomas Frank’s side a point.

The Reds, on the other hand, were forced to rue a series of missed opportunities, several of which were stopped by goalkeeper David Raya.

Before halftime, Jota had the best chance to put his team ahead, but Raya made a fantastic save to deny him.

Curtis Jones’ first shot struck the post, and Jota snatched the rebound, but his close-range attempt was palmed away.

A lot of Liverpool fans took to social media to praise the Brentford shot-performance, stopper’s calling it a “world class” save.

At halftime, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp lauded the 26-year-old, saying, “Stop of the season so far, that’s what goalkeepers spend hours doing and now it’s come into fruition and that’s an unbelievable save.”

Marcus Gayle, a former Brentford striker, added: “David Raya is an outstanding goalkeeper, very quick and with great reactions.”

“Once it hit his glove, that ball could have gone anywhere, but he turned it around the post.”