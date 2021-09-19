Liverpool suffer a nightmare against Leeds United, with absences pointing to Jurgen Klopp’s appointment.

Liverpool had a horrible afternoon as they were thrashed 5-0 by Leeds United in the Premier League 2.

On Sunday afternoon, a young Reds team was outclassed by the visitors, who romped to a 4-0 victory at the Academy in Kirkby.

Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, who was born in Liverpool, scored two spectacular goals, with Barry Lewtas’ side hardly threatening at the other end.

The Reds appeared fatigued despite missing a few regulars, with six of their starting line-up having played in the UEFA Youth League success against AC Milan in midweek.

On 13 minutes, Gelhardt scored his first goal. When Liverpool gave the ball away in midfield, the Leeds striker quickly assessed his options before lofting a 45-yard attempt that Marcelo Pitaluga couldn’t keep out.

Virgil van Dijk was ignored as Liverpool received a massive boost.

Dangerous After a good run and pass out of defense by Billy Koumetio, Leeds winder Amari Miller hit the inside of the post, while the Reds were limited to a beautiful Tyler Morton chip turned over by Leeds goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

But, in first-half injury time, blunders at the back allowed Leeds to double their lead when Gelhardt fed Miller for an easy finish.

The Reds made little progress in the second half, with Pascal Struijk thumping home a corner and Gelhardt whacking another worldie into the top corner from 30 yards before Pitaluga’s great penalty stop denied him a hat-trick.

Mateusz Musialowski was the center of attention at the Academy for much of last season.

The 17-year-old was promoted to the senior age group this season after a string of strong performances for the U18s in helping the Reds reach the FA Youth Cup final.

It’s been a challenging transition thus far.

Musialowski, who is still adjusting to playing against taller and more tough opponents, was clobbered a couple times by Leeds players in the first half.

With a clean sight of goal midway through the second half, the young Pole was harried away or violently brushed aside. His afternoon was summed up when, with a clear sight of goal, he took one good touch and nudged the ball wide.

Musialowski, on the other hand, is only. “The summary has come to an end.”