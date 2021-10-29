Liverpool suffer a Fabinho setback as Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara’s injury.

This Saturday, Liverpool will almost surely be without Fabinho, but Naby Keita can assist Jurgen Klopp avoid a midfield selection dilemma.

With the knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games, Fabinho has yet to start training and is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League home match against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Keita evaded major harm when he was caught by a red-card challenge from Paul Pogba in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing last Sunday.

With James Milner and Harvey Elliott out, and Thiago Alcantara only recently returning to training, Klopp has expressed relief at the Guinea midfielder’s availability.

On Friday, the Reds’ manager observed, “Naby Keita looks good.” “We were all taken aback, but he was clearly fortunate.” I believe he will be prepared.

“It doesn’t seem so nice with Fabinho; it’s a little more tricky.”

“It’s not overly complicated, but it’s complicated enough to keep him out.”

“I’m still waiting for the latest news, but he hasn’t joined the team yet, which is never a good indication.”

Thiago hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury five weeks ago in a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard returned to full training on Thursday, but is unlikely to play this weekend, with a return to the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday looking more likely.

“Thiago was the first time in team training yesterday,” Klopp continued. Yes, we did a session where he could be present for almost the entire time.

“Unfortunately, that doesn’t imply he’s ready to play football.”

“We’ll see what we can do with him,” says the narrator, “but he’s considerably closer than he was last week.”