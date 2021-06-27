Liverpool striker is ready to go to Europe after a second proposal is accepted.

Liam Millar, a Liverpool forward, is set to join FC Basel, a 20-time Swiss Championship champion, this summer.

After Liverpool accepted a second seven-figure bid on Friday, the ECHO understands the Canadian international forward is close to completing personal terms.

Millar, 21, was garnering interest from the Championship after making 27 appearances on loan for Charlton Athletic in League One last season, but Basel can provide Europa Conference League football.

An initial approach for Millar was rejected by Liverpool at the start of the week, but Basel eventually met the asking amount and are close to finalizing a deal.

The striker earned his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup replay win against Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, having joined the club from Fulham as a 17-year-old in 2016.

Millar had previously been offered a permanent contract by Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, who instead chose to loan him out to Kilmarnock and Charlton, despite Bundesliga interest last summer.

Blackpool, who are led by former Liverpool under-23 manager Neil Critchley, are also believed to have hoped to make a deal this time.

Millar’s current Liverpool contract is up in 12 months.