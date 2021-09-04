Liverpool signed the first British Asian player in the Premier League, and he defied the odds to create history.

“Did you know Jimmy Carter was the Premier League’s first British Asian player?”

To be honest, you may already be aware of that fact. While the former Liverpool winger’s ancestors may have gone unnoticed during his time at Anfield and with Arsenal during the Premiership’s early years, they have been well-known in recent years.

Carter, who is half-Indian, was one of Kenny Dalglish’s final signings when he joined from Millwall for £800,000 in January 1991. He would sign for the Gunners the following October, with his first full season at Highbury being the 1992/93 Premier League season.

The winger didn’t have to wait long to make his debut appearance in the new Premier League, as he started Arsenal’s second match of the season, a 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers.

Only four players of South Asian ancestry have played in the Premier League in the 29 years since he made his debut: Neil Taylor, Michael Chopra, Hamza Choudhury, and Zesh Rehman.

Despite accounting for 7% (approximately 3.5 million) of the total UK population, British Asians account for only 0.25 percent of professional footballers.

Would this figure be different now if Carter’s ethnicity had been discovered during his playing days, or if he had his own British Asian role models to look forward to on the football field when he was just starting out? It’s difficult to say.

However, the 55-year-old is well aware that he would not have been able to pursue such a career if it weren’t for his Indian father.

“I didn’t have any role models to look up to. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday during South Asian Heritage Month, he reminisced, “I was just a young boy with somewhat darker skin than everyone else who had a dream of playing football.”

“It was a different era, and on the terraces, it was a different era as well. In the 1987/88 season, I joined Millwall as a player. The terraces were a whole other environment. There are always concerns that arise on social media, but it was a different world back then.

“There.”

