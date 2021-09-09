Liverpool signed a contentious left-back who refused to transfer.

Christian Ziege’s move from Middlesbrough to Liverpool in 2000 was one of the most inconvenient transfers in Liverpool history.

Harsh? Just ask the game’s protagonist.

In 2017, Ziege commented, “It was truly a tremendous mess, and I didn’t enjoy it at all.” “It was a horrible choice, and I don’t want to talk about it.

“I was completely oblivious to what was going on. Everyone was arguing and blaming one other, and I was completely unaware of it since people behind the scenes were chatting and attempting to persuade me to join Liverpool. That’s not who I am. Rather than saying, “OK, if I can’t go, I’ll stay,” I prefer to say, “OK, if I can’t go, I’ll stay.”

“It had a big impact on me because questions about it were continuously coming up, and people from Middlesbrough were upset, which I understand. “I made a bad decision.”

It’s been exactly 21 years since Ziege made his Liverpool debut in a 3-2 Premier League triumph over Manchester City at Anfield, replacing Steven Gerrard for the final 20 minutes.

It happened after a protracted process in which Middlesbrough accused Liverpool of making an unlawful bid for the player prior to his £5.5 million release clause being triggered.

Ziege, already uncomfortable about the transfer’s method, never really recovered from such tumultuous beginnings.

The Germany international was meant to be the answer to Liverpool’s troublesome left-back position, having spent seven years at Bayern Munich and an admittedly miserable two years with AC Milan.

Instead, his inexplicably uneven performances highlighted the problem, and he was eventually replaced by makeshift full-back Jamie Carragher.

Things got off to a good start. Before suffering an injury, Ziege appeared in each of the next 13 games, after which he failed to put together a run of games.

He scored in the League Cup final penalty shootout win against Birmingham City in Cardiff and started the FA Cup semi-final win over Wycombe Wanderers off the bench.

In the final 11 games of the season, Ziege made only one 16-minute appearance off the bench and did not make the matchday squad for the last four – including the FA Cup final win against Arsenal and the UEFA Cup final.