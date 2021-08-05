Liverpool should sign Harry Kane to counteract the impact of the departures of Philippe Coutinho and Fernando Torres.

If Tottenham Hotspur didn’t think Harry Kane was serious about leaving the club this summer after talks in May, they’ll be even more concerned today when the England captain failed to show up for training.

Following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, the striker reportedly told the club near the conclusion of last season that if they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, he would want to leave the North London club.

With a £100 million deal for his services rebuffed by Man City in June, the 28-year-future old’s was already a hot topic of discussion ahead of the final month of this summer’s transfer season.

However, Kane appears to have taken attempts to push Daniel Levy’s hand and battle for a transfer.

The England international was supposed to go to the club’s training field on Monday morning after a short break after Euro 2020, but he has decided to stay away while waiting to hear if Spurs will allow him to leave in the summer.

Kane is claimed to believe he has a gentleman’s agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to depart, but Levy is emphatic that he will not transfer the club’s best player.

The England international has been Spurs’ primary man in attack for the past seven seasons, but despite scoring 221 goals in 336 games for the club, he has yet to win any silverware.

The closest he’s come is losing to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final and to Chelsea and Manchester City in the 2015 and 2021 League Cup finals, respectively, while another silver medal was added to his collection this summer when England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

And it’s because he doesn’t have any winners’ medals that he’s decided it’s time to move on.

Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been mentioned as possible bidders for Kane, with Jurgen Klopp's side being the only one from last season's top four not to have been mentioned.