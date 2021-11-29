Liverpool rivals Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick, prompting Jurgen Klopp to issue a warning.

Ralf Rangnick has been named as Manchester United’s new interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa conditions.

The German will succeed interim manager Michael Carrick, with his first match in charge planned for Thursday night at Old Trafford against Arsenal.

Rangnick, who was most recently the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia, has also committed to return to the club as a consultant for another two years after serving as temporary manager.

“I am pleased to be joining Manchester United and committed on making this a good season for the club,” the German stated of his hiring.

“The group is talented and well-balanced in terms of youth and experience. For the next six months, my sole focus will be on assisting these guys in realizing their full potential, both individually and collectively.

“Aside from that, I’m looking forward to providing consulting services to the club to help them achieve their long-term goals.”

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, was asked about the situation at Manchester United on Friday afternoon.

He also stated that Rangnick’s coming is “not good news” for the rest of the Premier League.

Klopp met the 63-year-old during his coaching career in Germany, where he worked with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and has long admired Rangnick’s teams’ style.

“Unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United, that’s how it is,” he remarked.

“Ralf is clearly an accomplished manager. With Hoffenheim and Leipzig, he notably transformed two teams from nothing to legitimate threats and forces in Germany.

“He handled a variety of roles in football, but his main focus was always on coaching and managing.” Obviously, that is his strongest skill.

“We should be aware that United will be well-organized on the pitch – this is definitely bad news for other clubs!”

However, all coaches in the world require time to practice with their teams, and Ralf will quickly discover that he has no time to train because they play all the time, which makes things difficult for him.

“Apart from that, he’s a fantastic guy.”

