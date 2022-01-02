Liverpool replicated a £45 million shopping spree in the January transfer window.

As the Reds pursue Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, they may add to their squad in the upcoming January transfer market.

Despite a number of midfield injuries this season, Liverpool will enter the new year as the first English team to win six out of six Champions League group stage games, and they are now in a three-way contest for the Premier League crown.

Despite impressive performances from Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in recent weeks, many believe that Liverpool need to increase their squad depth in attack if they are to compete on all fronts.

The Reds have been on a roll.