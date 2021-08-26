Liverpool receives a boost as a result of a Premier League regulation adjustment, proving Jurgen Klopp’s point.

For the new season of Champions League football, there will be some important changes, and Liverpool has been given a boost when Jurgen Klopp was proven correct about the reforms he had long advocated for.

English teams that play in Champions League games on Wednesday nights will no longer be able to play in early kick-off Premier League fixtures the following Saturday.

The Liverpool manager had been vocal about the scheduling for several years, and matters came to a head both before and after his team’s visit to the Amex Stadium on November 28 to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds had just lost a shock 2-0 home defeat to an Atalanta side they had hammered 5-0 earlier in the month in Italy.

After losing to their Serie A opponents, Klopp said: “I’m afraid to say but I think it (running out of steam) could happen not only to us but to other teams as well.” BT Sport broadcast both the Atalanta match and Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off down in Sussex, and after losing to their Serie A opponents, Klopp said: “I’m afraid to say but I think it (running out of steam) could happen not only to us but to other teams as well.”

“You (BT Sport), my special friends, have asked us to come on Saturday at 12.30pm, which, to be honest, is almost a crime. It has nothing to do with tonight’s game, but congratulations.

“Right now, my only concern is that I receive a thumbs up, that no one is hurt, and that we get back to work as soon as possible. It’s fine with us.

“The boys are extremely upset, if not frustrated, but we don’t have time to be honest about it. It’s just a matter of getting new legs as soon as possible and going again.”

Des Kelly, the BT Sport broadcaster, may be the happiest man in football right now because, sure enough, a last-minute penalty equalizer from Pascal Gross would deprive Liverpool victory on the south coast after Diogo Jota had put them ahead on the hour mark.

In a pitchside interview, an enraged Klopp yelled at Kelly, and the two had an eight-minute heated dispute about the matter.

“Perhaps you’re firing at the wrong target,” Kelly suggested.

“We work within Premier League rules, which are set by the Premier League. The Premier League clubs are on that list.”

“I don’t,” Klopp replied.

