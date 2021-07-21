Liverpool prodigy signs first professional contract after being courted by “several clubs” in Europe.

Melkamu Frauendorf, an exciting young talent, has just signed his first professional deal with Liverpool.

Last summer, the 17-year-old arrived from Hoffenheim, Germany, and spent the season with the U18s.

During his time at the Academy, he had a number of notable moments, including a derby goal against Everton and a winner in the FA Youth Cup semi-final against Ipswich Town.

Frauendorf, who had already captained his country at a younger age level when he arrived at Anfield, left Germany with Hoffenheim’s best wishes when he went last year.

Frauendorf’s family, particularly his brother Melesse, who plays at Hoffenheim, agreed he had made the proper decision for his career.

Melkamu was described as being “very, very close” to his brother by a Hoffenheim staffer, who he has since been adjusting to being separated from for the first time in his life.

Between summer 2018 and his signing for Liverpool in 2020, Danny Galm, who was Frauendorf’s coach for two years while he was a young player for Hoffenheim, spoke exclusively to Blood Red about his former player last year.

“Mel is a very adaptable player,” he remarked. He’s direct, with strong technique and a lot of stamina. He didn’t have the most goals, but he was a part of practically every offensive play.

“He was a key player for me, since his energetic and straight dribbling often set the tone for pivotal times.

“I’m not a big fan of comparing athletes, but Mel is one of a kind. He is quick and has a lot of stamina, and he is eager to learn while remaining creative.

“In the coming months, he will mature physically and mature [in responsibility]in Liverpool. I’ll keep an eye on his progress and hope to see him feel the atmosphere of Anfield soon.”

Frauendorf is modest and quiet off the pitch, according to a person who worked closely with him at Hoffenheim. He’s making a lot of noise on it, though.

Frauendorf is a versatile player who can play in any of the front three positions or as a number ten. “The summary has come to an end.”