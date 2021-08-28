Liverpool once turned down a £4 million transfer deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to Manchester United in a spectacular fashion.

However, Phil Thompson has reported that Liverpool came close to signing the Portuguese winger in 2003.

Gerard Houllier’s assistant at the time, the former Reds captain, was charged with traveling to Porto to witness the teenager play for Sporting Lisbon.

Before shocking the coaching staff by signing for Alex Ferguson’s team, Liverpool thought they were leading the fight to capture the then-19-year-old.

Thompson wrote in his 2005 autobiography, “I was asked to watch Sporting Lisbon face Porto in the final game of the season.”

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has split Liverpool supporters.

Tony Henry, a former Manchester City player and agent, called us on a frequent basis to ask if he could take us to see him.

“Ronaldo was decent, but not as good as the first time I saw him. Tony was praising the young man and claiming that he was gifted. He was saying, ‘He’ll just set you back £4 million.’

Houllier went to ask chief executive Rick Parry about completing another transaction after recently signing two other young forwards.

Liverpool struck a stumbling block when it was revealed that Ronaldo had requested a £1 million signing bonus, which Thompson believed would be a problem with the club’s board of directors.

The three-time European Cup champion revealed, “We had just recruited Florent Sinama Pongolle and Anthony Le Tallec, both on significantly less than Ronaldo’s expectations.”

“And if the other players had found out how much we were considering paying for an 18-year-old child, there would have been anarchy,” says one player.

“We looked for a middle ground. I was seated in a lounge at Anfield ten days later, eating lunch and watching the enormous TV screen. The word broke that United had signed Ronaldo for £12.2 million from Lisbon. Gerard and I were on the verge of choking on our supper.

“[Tony Henry] said: ‘After you had been with me for a week, I got a phone call the next week and was advised to cancel the transaction.’ ‘Hands down, I have no idea what happened.’

“I went back to Gerard and told him the story. Only God knows what happened. In exchange for a fee.” “The summary comes to an end.”