Liverpool officials ‘like’ the £42 million talent who might be Sadio Mane’s heir.

After transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested that Liverpool were great fans of Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma, expect links between the two clubs to increase in the coming weeks.

“Liverpool are hunting for wingers because Salah and Mané will be away at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. There will be no panic purchases; only if there is a good opportunity will they do so. “I’ve heard Danjuma is really popular in Liverpool,” he continued.

Villarreal are in no rush to move the 24-year-old, who was only signed this summer, as Romano later reaffirmed. Danjuma’s smooth transition from the Championship to the Champions League this year will have piqued Liverpool’s interest.

During the previous campaign, he scored 17 goals and added seven assists across all competitions. This tally equates to an amazing average of 0.5 goals per 90 minutes.

That kind of return would have put him on the radar of a lot of major European clubs, but Villarreal was willing to put up the €25 million to get him to the club, and it’s been a wise move so far.

Despite the fact that we are only a quarter of the way through the season, Danjuma has already scored six goals and provided two assists, three of which came in the Champions League.

And his goal average is the same 0.50 per 90 that he had last season, demonstrating how easily he’s adjusted to the higher level of play this season.

In terms of his profile, he’s right-footed and prefers to play either in the middle as a centre-forward or out on the left, as this allows him to cut inside onto his preferred foot to get shots off on goal, similar to how Sadio Mane does for Liverpool.

However, it’s evident from watching the player that he’s equally at ease using his weaker left hand to take on shots or thread passes into teammates’ feet when necessary.

Aside from his scoring ability, Danjuma possesses a number of endearing physical characteristics. He is 5ft10in tall, quick on his feet, and unpredictable on the ball. He has a 7.54 average. “The summary has come to an end.”