Liverpool now has a secret advantage over its championship rivals, thanks to Jurgen Klopp.

Based on the results of the first few weeks of the season, the Premier League title battle this year appears to be tight.

Manchester City, the current champions, have accumulated 10 points after winning three of their five games, with each of the challengers ahead of them in the table. At the top of the division, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all share the same number of wins, draws, and losses, highlighting the quality of the top four teams.

In the coming months, each side will need a competitive advantage, and Jurgen Klopp’s men appear to have one particular quality that is flying under the radar.

Simply put, the Reds’ set-piece statistics have been outstanding through the first five games of the season.

This season, Liverpool has generated 43 shots from set-pieces in the Premier League, which is much more than second-placed Manchester City (27), and third-placed Burnley (24).

Klopp’s team has created more than twice as many shots from set-pieces as 15 of their division’s 19 opponents. To put things in context, Chelsea has made 16 attempts, whereas United has made 22.

The Reds have also scored the most goals from dead-ball situations, with five, thanks to the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. Their goal total puts them ahead of Chelsea, who have four, and United, who have yet to score.

All three of Liverpool’s goals in their recent 3-0 win over Crystal Palace came from corner deliveries, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all converting second balls and rebounds.

As the season unfolds, Liverpool’s set-piece threat could prove to be a crucial differentiator as Klopp attempts to recapture his English title from Pep Guardiola.