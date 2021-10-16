Liverpool must make two signings next summer, according to Jamie Carragher.

During the previous transfer window, the Reds did not replace Gini Wijnaldum and only made one key addition, defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

After seven games, Liverpool sit second in the table, behind Chelsea, and top of their Champions League group, which includes Porto, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan.

However, the former Red believes that Liverpool’s squad depth will see them fall just short of rivals Chelsea and Manchester City this season, and he has identified areas where the club needs to improve.

“There’s no denying Liverpool lacks the strength of Manchester United, Manchester City, or Chelsea. They simply do not, and their squads are outstanding “On Sky Sports’ Overlap forum, Carragher stated.

“But in terms of the 11, if you saw Liverpool’s 11 in a Champions League final or an FA Cup final against Man City’s strongest eleven, I’d still pick Liverpool.”

“You won’t be getting that first 11 throughout the season, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] went out against City, and you witnessed James Milner’s troubles.”

“It’s not that Liverpool don’t have a good group; they do; it’s simply that they’re short in two areas.

“As we saw against City, right back is a huge one; they possibly have the best group of centre-backs in the Premier League.”

“As for the front players, you’ve got Jota to go along with Firmino, albeit it appears that they’re fighting for a spot.” However, I believe they are missing an attacker to win the league.

“With Salah and maybe Mane missing the Africa Cup of Nations in January, we need someone better on the bench than Origi or Minamino, whom these other clubs have.””