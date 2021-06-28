Liverpool must avoid falling into the Alexander Isak transfer trap, which has cost them millions of pounds.

It’s up there with the most memorable football adages as far as transfer truisms go.

Despite this, clubs continue to ignore it in the hopes of defying the odds and winning gold.

Never be enticed to purchase a player based on a strong performance in an international competition.

There has never been a better time for Liverpool and other Premier League clubs to be captivated by big-stage performances than now, with Euro 2020 underway and the Copa America taking place on the other side of the globe in Brazil.

And the names are already being mentioned, with players who previously went unnoticed – whether it was due to their league’s lack of greater exposure on television or because they played for an unheralded club – suddenly catching the attention of the general public for the first time.

Kevin Mbabu, a Swiss winger, and Breel Embolo, a forward, both of whom play in the Bundesliga, received wonderful accolades on Saturday.

Two days later, another German-based player, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick, received a warm reception following his famous brace for the Czech Republic in Scotland.

Alexander Isak of Sweden, the La Liga young player of the year with Real Sociedad, was the target of immense adoration from the Reds fanbase a few hours later.

Liverpool isn’t a knucklehead. They’ll be well-versed on every leading or prospective talent competing in the European Championships, with some – such as Germany’s Florian Neuhaus – undoubtedly high on their list of potential targets.

That preparation should keep them from making the kinds of mistakes that have plagued almost every team in recent years, though the Reds have largely avoided them.

That wasn’t always the case. Torben Piechnik and Phil Babb were bought after the 1992 European Championship and the 1994 World Cup, respectively, although neither of them reached the same heights at Anfield as they did during both competitions.

Patrik Berger was a better buy, as he rose to prominence with the Czech Republic in 1996 and went on to have a long and successful career. Summary ends.