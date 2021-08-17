Liverpool might sign free agents from Barcelona or Bayern Munich next summer.

Liverpool were dealt a transfer setback this summer as Georginio Wijnaldum left the club after his contract expired in July.

The midfielder had five successful years with the club before deciding to join Paris Saint-Germain, although Barcelona was also in talks to sign him.

PSG’s summer transfer business has been dominated by free agents, with Lionel Messi joining the likes of Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, and Gianluigi Donnarumma on the list of players the club has signed for nothing.

Wijnaldum isn’t the only player to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in recent years, with Emre Can finishing his deal before joining Juventus in 2018, and James Milner’s contract expiring next year, the 35-year-old might be the next to leave Anfield for nothing.

In the last four years, the Reds have only signed two out-of-contract players, goalkeepers Andy Lonergan and Adrian, who were both free agents when they arrived.

A handful of highly-rated midfielders will be available for free in 2022 as their contracts expire the following year, suggesting Liverpool could repeat their Wijnaldum deal.

Todd Cantwell, a 23-year-old product of Norwich City’s academy, has a slew of Premier League fans.

While a large transfer fee would be required to entice Cantwell away from Carrow Road this summer, the player is in the penultimate year of his contract, with Norwich apparently having the option to extend it for another year.

Aston Villa is one of the clubs connected with a move for the attacking midfielder, while Leeds United and Leicester City are also said to be interested.

The player’s performance against the Reds in the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season wowed many Liverpool fans, and Jurgen Klopp is said to be a “admirer” of the player.

Leon Goretzka, a German midfielder, is currently negotiating a new contract with Bayern Munich, which is set to expire next summer.

In 2018, the 26-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga giants after leaving Schalke on a free transfer.

Prior to Bayern, Liverpool was extensively connected with a deal for the midfielder.