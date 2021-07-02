Liverpool might save millions by replacing Gini Wijnaldum when he becomes available.

When the football season generally spans from August to May, the last day of June may not appear to be a particularly noteworthy day in the football calendar.

It is, however, for the players, as their contracts are set to expire on this date. Out-of-contract players can officially sign with a new club as June turns into July.

Gini Wijnaldum is no longer a Red, despite speculation that he would leave in the closing months of his Liverpool tenure, and it has now been confirmed that he will join Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s a sad day after his outstanding service to the club, not to mention his key goals in big games. But now is the time to look ahead, and the team must consider signing a replacement.

Several players have already been linked with a move to Anfield, including Florian Neuhaus and Renato Sanches.

Because their numbers are so similar, and Liverpool prefers a data-driven approach to scouting, it’s easy to see them as two viable candidates for one spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, according to Statsbomb’s FBRef statistics, neither player appears to be a match for Wijnaldum if the Reds are searching for a player who can provide them with what the Dutchman did so well for five seasons.

Some of the players that share numerical similarities with Wijnaldum will be familiar to most football fans, but others will be unfamiliar.

Perhaps some of these possible bargains will have grabbed Michael Edwards’ eye, as he is known for signing lesser-known players who turn out to be jewels.

If we exclude Axel Witsel, Wijnaldum’s best match, Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic is the most similar player in Europe’s top five divisions right now.

The 24-year-old Serbian international displays the same aversion to passing the ball as Liverpool’s former number five. They’re both in the top 15% or better of large league midfielders when it comes to not having their passes blocked. The summary comes to a close.